ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Neil Young, The 1975 and Olivia Rodrigo among the headliners as Glastonbury reveals 2025 lineup

By The Associated Press

Published

Rock legend Neil Young performs during a rally against the destruction of old growth forests in Victoria on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito


















Politics
Trump's Tariffs
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.