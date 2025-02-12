ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, OutKast and Phish get Rock Hall nominations

By The Associated Press

Published

This combination of photos show Trey Anastasio, from left, Mariah Carey, Billy Idol and Cyndi Lauper. (AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.