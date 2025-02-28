ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

‘Madame Web’ leads Razzies wins for the best of the worst in movies

By CNN

Published

Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb star in "Madam Web." (Courtesy of Sony Pictures via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.