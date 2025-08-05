ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Lady Gaga leads 2025 MTV Video Music Awards nominations

By CNN

Published

Lady Gaga performs during the kick off of The MAYHEM Ball tour at T-Mobile Arena on July 16 in Las Vegas. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.