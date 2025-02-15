Entertainment

Jurors watch video showing a man stabbing Salman Rushdie as onlookers gasp in horror

By The Associated Press

Published

In this courtroom sketch, Hadi Matar, second from left, stares at Salman Rushdie as he walks into court to testify at Chautauqua County Court, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Maryville, N.Y. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.