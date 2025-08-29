Entertainment

Julia Roberts debuts at the Venice Film Festival with the #MeToo-themed ‘After the Hunt’

By The Associated Press

Published

This image released by Amazon MGM Studios shows Julia Roberts, left, and Andrew Garfield in a scene from "After the Hunt." (Amazon MGM Studios via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.