ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Julia Garner says Madonna feature biopic is ‘supposed to still happen’

By CNN

Published

Julia Garner is offering an update about a project following the life of Madonna in which she is set to appear as the Queen of Pop herself. (Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.