ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Josh Ross, Snotty Nose Rez Kids to play Juno Awards broadcast in Vancouver

By The Canadian Press

Published

Josh Ross poses on the red carpet at the Canadian Country Music Awards in Hamilton, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.