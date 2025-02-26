ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Indian man awarded damages over length of commercials before movie screening

Published

PVR operates 173 cinemas across India and Sri Lanka. An Indian man has been awarded damages in a legal case against the country’s biggest movie theater chain after he complained that it showed too many commercials before a movie. (Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters/File via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.