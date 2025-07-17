ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Hot Docs film festival co-founder Debbie Nightingale dies

By The Canadian Press

Published

Hot Docs film festival co-founder Debbie Nightingale, seen in this undated handout photo, has died at 71. The organization confirmed her passing this week. An obituary says the veteran Toronto film producer died of cancer on July 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - The Nightingale family (Mandatory Credit)


















