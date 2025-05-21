ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

French prosecutors urge 10-year term for alleged Kardashian theft ringleader

By AFP

Published

Kim Kardashian, left, and her mother, Kris Jenner, leave the justice palace after testifying in Paris, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.