ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Estonia’s Eurovision song entry sparks outrage in Italy, with claims it’s ‘offensive’

By CNN

Published

Tommy Cash, aka Tomas Tammemets, has sparked controversy in Italy with his song “Espresso Macchiato,” which is Estonia's entry to the Eurovision. (Sergione Infuso/Corbis/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.