ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Duke University ‘did not approve’ references to the school in ‘The White Lotus’

By CNN

Published

Jason Isaacs stars in “The White Lotus” Season 3 - Episode 6. This season’s “The White Lotus” may be popular with viewers of its wild storylines, but some Duke Blue Devils aren’t enjoying it. (Courtesy of HBO via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.