ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Drake dropped a new album and folks feel a way about it

By CNN

Published

Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Paul R. Giunta)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.