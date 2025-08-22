ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Don’t fret: the air guitar world champion is about to be crowned in Finland

By The Associated Press

Published

Winner Rob Messel 'The Marquis' of the U.S performs during the Air Guitar World Championships final in Oulu, Finland on Friday Aug. 23 2019. (Eeva Riihela/Lehtikuva via AP, file)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.