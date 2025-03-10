ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Doechii named 2025 Woman of the Year by Billboard

By The Associated Press

Published

Doechii poses for photographers upon arrival for Le Grand Diner du Louvre during the Fall/Winter 2025-26 Womenswear fashion week, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Paris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.