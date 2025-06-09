Sarah Snook wins best actress in a play Tony Award while Kara Young makes history

Sarah Snook poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for "The Picture of Dorian Gray" during the 78th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

