ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Blue Man Group performs final shows in NYC, ending historic 34-year residency

By CNN

Published

It is the beginning of the end for something that started as an out-of-the-box idea in the East Village in 1991. (WABC via CNN Newsource) (Willingham, James)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.