ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Blake Lively sued by Texas crisis specialist in latest ‘It Ends With Us’ lawsuit

Published

Blake Lively appears at the screening for the film "It 'Ends With Us'" in London on Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.