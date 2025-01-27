ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Bill Condon, Jennifer Lopez unveil musical ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ at Sundance

By The Associated Press

Published

Jennifer Lopez, a cast member in "Kiss of the Spider Woman," poses at the premiere of the film during the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.