ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Ashley Tisdale says her toddler thought Zac Efron was her real-life dad while watching ‘High School Musical’

By CNN

Published

Ashley Tisdale and Zac Efron at Disney's 'High School Musical 3: Senior Year' Ultimate Fan Pep Rally in Hollywood in 2008. (Eric Charbonneau/WireImage/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.