ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

A$AP Rocky trial heads to closing arguments. Did the rapper fire real bullets or blanks?

By The Associated Press

Published

A$AP Rocky sits in a courtroom at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (Frazer Harrison/Pool Photo via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.