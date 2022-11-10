Art from Microsoft founder Paul Allen sells for $1.5 billion

This undated photo provided by Christie's shows "Small False Start," 1960, by Jasper Johns, encaustic, acrylic and paper collage on fiberboard, from the Paul G. Allen Collection. The painting was one of 60 pieces from the Paul G. Allen collection auctioned by Christie's in New York, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, bringing $1.5 billion in a single night. (Christie's/Courtesy of the Paul G. Allen Estate via AP, File) This undated photo provided by Christie's shows "Small False Start," 1960, by Jasper Johns, encaustic, acrylic and paper collage on fiberboard, from the Paul G. Allen Collection. The painting was one of 60 pieces from the Paul G. Allen collection auctioned by Christie's in New York, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, bringing $1.5 billion in a single night. (Christie's/Courtesy of the Paul G. Allen Estate via AP, File)

