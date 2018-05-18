

Nicole Evatt, The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES - The cast of "Arrested Development" made it clear they fully support co-star Jeffrey Tambor as the beleaguered actor made one of his first public appearances at the show's premiere.

Tambor has kept a low profile since he was accused of sexual misconduct by two women who worked on "Transparent," which he denied. He's been dismissed from the show and its future is unclear.

But he still has a role on the Netflix comedy, and at its Thursday-night premiere, co-stars like Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Portia de Rossi expressed their adoration for Tambor.

The show's creator Michael Hurwitz says he understands some people won't like his decision to keep Tambor on the show, but he's going to support someone who hasn't been proven guilty.

Tambor didn't speak to the media.