Arnold Schwarzenegger was drop-kicked from behind at a sporting event in South Africa.

The 71-year-old former California governor was in a gymnasium at the Arnold Classic Africa sporting event in Sandton, South Africa on Saturday morning when he was attacked.

In a video published on YouTube, the former bodybuilder and Hollywood actor can be seen filming a clip for Snapchat when a man runs up behind him and drop-kicking him. Schwarzenegger then falls into a group of fans while his attacker is tackled by security guards. The Terminator star appeared to be unharmed as he is later seen walking out of the gymnasium after the incident.

Several hours later, Schwarzenegger took to Twitter to reassure his fans that he is OK.

“Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about,” he wrote.

“I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”

The incident occurs approximately 55 seconds into the video.

