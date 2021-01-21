TORONTO -- Arnold Schwarzenegger channelled his iconic "Terminator" character on while getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

The actor and former governor of California shared a video on social media of him getting a COVID-19 shot at a drive-thru clinic at Dodger stadium in Los Angeles.

Using one of the movie series' famous catchphrases, the star of "The Terminator" franchise encouraged others to get the vaccine too.

"All right, I just got my vaccine, and I would recommend it to anyone and everyone," Schwarzenegger said in the video after getting the shot. "Come with me if you want to live."

The 73-year-old also referenced one of his other famous characters -- Howard Langston from "Jingle All the Way."

"Put that needle down!" Schwarzenegger joked to the woman administering his vaccine, mimicking the scene in which he shouts at Phil Hartman to "Put that cookie down! Now!"

Schwarzenegger struck a more serious tone in the caption for the video on social media, in which he called getting vaccinated a "good day."

"I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you're eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine," he wrote in part.

Schwarzenegger was able to get the inoculation after California announced on Tuesday that anyone age 65 and older was eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine.