TORONTO -- Arkells are charting a course for Canada and beyond with plans to return to their road routine next year.

The enduring Canadian rock touring act says it's locked down nine stops across the country on their Blink Once tour, which will be supported by Toronto rapper Haviah Mighty.

The dates follow a three-night stint at Toronto's Budweiser Stage in August when Mighty teamed up with the band to mark one of the first major live concerts in Ontario since the COVID-19 shutdown.

The new lineup of Canadian dates runs throughout February 2022 with Arkells kicking off in Vancouver on Feb. 2, before moving on to Calgary (Feb. 4), Edmonton (Feb. 5), Ottawa (Feb. 10) and Kingston, Ont. (Feb. 11).

The band wraps the Canadian leg in the Ontario cities of London (Feb. 12), Barrie (Feb. 17), Kitchener (Feb. 18) and Oshawa (Feb. 19), before heading to the United States in May and Germany and the United Kingdom in September.

Ticket pre-sales begin Tuesday while the full public sale begins Thursday. Concertgoers over the age of 12 must be fully vaccinated with proof of vaccination at all shows.

"As committed supporters of vaccine awareness, the band want their fans to feel safe at their shows," the band said Monday in a statement.

The band says $1 of each ticket will go to organizations working towards health access for marginalized and vulnerable communities.

The U.S. tour dates in May 2022 include Boston, New York, Chicago and Detroit.

In September 2022, they plan to roll through Germany and the United Kingdom with performances in Berlin, Glasgow, Manchester and London.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2021.