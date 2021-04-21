LITTLE ROCK, ARK. -- The Man in Black is about to get his own day in Arkansas.

The Arkansas House on Tuesday gave final approval to a bill that would make February 26th "Johnny Cash Day," voting 92-0 to send the measure to Governor Asa Hutchinson, who will sign it.

The state Senate approved the bill earlier this month.

The day won't be a legal holiday but instead will be a memorial day marked by an annual proclamation from the governor.

It is the state's latest effort to honour Cash, who was born in Kingsland, a tiny town about 100 kilometres south of Little Rock.

The Legislature in 2019 voted to replace its two statues at the U-S Capitol with ones of the country music legend and of civil rights leader Daisy Bates.

A fundraising effort is underway for both statues.