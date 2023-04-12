Ariana Grande says commenting on others' appearances is not OK: 'Be gentle with each other'

Ariana Grande is seen here performing at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival in 2019. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Ariana Grande is seen here performing at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival in 2019. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Should you fight an eviction (and can it hurt your credit)?

Arriving home to a notice to vacate on your front door can be devastating, to say the least. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some instances when you should consider fighting an eviction and explains how an eviction could affect your credit rating.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social