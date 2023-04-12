Ariana Grande says commenting on others' appearances is not OK: 'Be gentle with each other'
Ariana Grande voiced her feelings on TikTok on Tuesday about commenting on one another's appearance, including her own.
The Grammy-winner wanted to "address concerns" and "talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body, and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to."
"We should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies, no matter what," the "Thank U, Next" singer said, adding that "there are ways to compliment someone, or to ignore something that you see that you don't like, that I think we should help each other work towards. Just to aim towards being safer and keeping each other safer."
"There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful," Grande also said.
She candidly shared that she has gone through periods where she's struggled with her own health but said she "shouldn't have to explain that." She added that she did ultimately want to share this message with her followers because she hopes that perhaps some good can come from the conversation.
"You never know what someone is going through. So even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with and you never know," she said. "So be gentle with each other and with yourselves."
The "Wicked" star ended her video with an empowering message to her followers, saying, "I think you're beautiful no matter what you're going through."
Grande's video on Tuesday is not the first time she's issued such a sentiment.
In 2015, she shared a post on her Instagram account after seeing inappropriate commentary about herself and "Modern Family" actor Ariel Winter on social media.
"We live in a day and age where people make it impossible for women, men, anyone to embrace themselves exactly how they are," she said in the post, concluding that "the things that make us different from one another make us beautiful."
