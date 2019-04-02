

CTVNews.ca Staff





Pop superstar Ariana Grande’s sexuality became the subject of intense online speculation after a lyric in her latest song said “I like women and men.”

On Monday, Grande released her newest single “Monopoly,” which she co-wrote with her best friend Victoria Monet.

Just over 30 seconds in to the music video for the catchy tune, Grande and Monet sing “I like women and men” as they pose in front of a men’s washroom.

Immediately after the song was released, hundreds of people took to social media to question whether the famed singer’s lyric had revealed that she is bisexual.

“can uuuu confirm that ur bi? cuz we alllll confused if it’s for real or not,” one commenter wrote on Twitter.

“Are u bisexual…? Super proud of u if its tru. Love you,” another user said.

Others assumed she was just supporting her friend Monet, who came out as bisexual in November.

“Victoria monet came out as bi last year so i think that's more her line when they wrote it,” one woman suggested.

“From what I’ve seen Victoria Monet is openly bisexual! I think ari put that lyric in to support Victoria,” another commenter chimed in.

Grande herself waded into the fierce debate when she responded to a fan’s comment that she doesn’t need to put a label on her sexuality.

“i haven’t before and still don’t feel the need to now, which is okay,” the popstar wrote.

The singer’s comment inspired hundreds of responses from fans who expressed their support for the sentiment.

“No need for “coming out” either. Lets just live our lives how we want without having to explain ourselves to anyone,” one person said.

“you don’t need to explain yourself to anyone girl. live your life, do you, and be happy,” another fan wrote.