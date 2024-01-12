Entertainment

    Ariana Grande drops 'Yes, And?' single and music video, her first solo release in over 3 years

    Ariana Grande performs 'Be Alright' during the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control in Washington, on March 24, 2018. (Andrew Harnik / AP) Ariana Grande performs 'Be Alright' during the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control in Washington, on March 24, 2018. (Andrew Harnik / AP)
    Ariana Grande released her latest single and music video, titled "Yes, And?" on Friday, and we're getting a distinct message from the Grammy winner.

    In the Christian Breslauer-directed video, Grande faces a group of jaded critics who sit and watch her perform with her dancers. Prior to the performance, they are all seen and heard gossiping about her, saying things like how they preferred the singer when her ponytail was "a few centimetres higher."

    Inside the loft-like space, the critics are met with statues of Grande and her dancers. Grande then enters in a hat (sounding a lot like Madonna in "Vogue") to sing and dance for the audience.

    Lyrics to the catchy song include not-so-subtle nods to gossip about her in the general media and on social media platforms: "now i'm so done with caring what you think/ no i won't hide underneath your own projections or change my most authentic life/ boy come on put your lipstick on/ (no one can tell you nothing)."

    Grande goes on to sing rather pointedly that she's now "protecting her time" and energy, saying, "don't comment on my body, do not reply/ your business is yours and mine is mine."

    The song is the first single off her forthcoming seventh album, which will be named "Eternal Sunshine."

    In September, Grande filed for divorce from Dalton Gomez, her husband of two years, citing "irreconcilable differences."

    The singer and actress is also set to star as Glinda in the upcoming film version of the Broadway musical "Wicked," opposite Cynthia Erivo.

