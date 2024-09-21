Entertainment

    • Ariana Grande, Billie Eillish and Chappell Roan among stars set for 'SNL' Season 50

    This combination of photos shows Jean Smart, from left, Nate Bargatze, Ariana Grande, and Michael Keaton, who will host upcoming episodes of 'Saturday Night Live.' (AP Photo) This combination of photos shows Jean Smart, from left, Nate Bargatze, Ariana Grande, and Michael Keaton, who will host upcoming episodes of 'Saturday Night Live.' (AP Photo)
    “Saturday Night Live” will have a slew of famous faces to help kick off its historic 50th season when the show returns later this month.

    Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Chappell Roan are among the stars that have been announced to host or appear as musical guest on “SNL” this upcoming season.

    Recent Emmy-winner Jean Smart will host the season premiere on Sept. 28, along with musical guest Jelly Roll; the Oct. 5 episode will be hosted by Nate Bargatze with Coldplay performing; Oct. 12 will be hosted by Grande with Stevie Nicks as the musical guest; Michael Keaton will host the Oct. 19 episode and Eilish will perform; and on Nov. 2, John Mulaney will return as host with breakout star Roan set to perform.

    This season of “Saturday Night Live” will also see the return of guest player (and “SNL” alum) Maya Rudolph, reprising her role as U.S. Vice-President – and Democratic presidential candidate – Kamala Harris. CNN previously reported that Rudolph is set to portray Harris through at least the end of the election cycle.

    True to form, “SNL” will cover election season with political spoofs – but no word yet on who will play Republican nominee Donald Trump, his running mate JD Vance or Harris’ VP pick Tim Walz. Current cast member James Austin Johnson has most recently been performing as Trump on the show.

    “SNL” first aired on NBC in 1975. In honour of the show’s 50th anniversary, a live primetime special will air next year on Sunday, Feb. 16. A movie about the first-ever episode, titled “Saturday Night,” is slated for nationwide theatrical release next month.

