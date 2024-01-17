Ariana Grande announces new album, 'eternal sunshine,' will arrive March 8

Thank you, next: Ariana Grande announced on Wednesday that her new album, titled "eternal sunshine," will be released on March 8

Last Friday, Grande released her first single from "eternal sunshine," a house-informed pop kiss-off to the haters, "yes, and?"

News of the album first broke Dec. 27, when the two-time Grammy award winner teased the future full-length album on her Instagram page. It will be her seventh studio album and first since 2020's "Positions."

"See you next year," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, which included images in a studio and in front of a mixing board, and a video where someone off-screen tells her it is "almost the last day of this album." Grande responds, "I'm so tired," and laughs. "But so happy and grateful. I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons."

On her Instagram story, she shared a screenshot captured from FaceTime with the text: "The two moods of the album."

She also shared posts from fans who received packages from her in the mail containing red lipstick from her R.E.M. Beauty line and a note that also read, "See you next year."

The album announcement arrived a few weeks after news broke that Ariana Grande signed to Good World Management firm, following her split with long-term manager Scooter Braun.

The new album will also be her first since her marriage and subsequent separation from real estate agent Dalton Gomez.