

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Arcade Fire have been added as performers to next month's Juno Awards broadcast.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences says it will also give the Montreal indie rockers an international achievement award.

The news comes after embattled pop-rockers Hedley were dropped from the show following sexual misconduct allegations from anonymous social media users.

Hedley also withdrew themselves from consideration in three Junos categories they had been nominated in -- group of the year, pop album of the year and the fan choice award.

The band's members have called the allegations involving young fans "unsubstantiated" but acknowledged that in the past they "engaged in a lifestyle that incorporated certain rock 'n' roll cliches."

Arcade Fire is a leading nominee with four nods -- for best group, single, album and alternative album.