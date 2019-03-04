

Relaxnews





Tim Burton's live-action movie is set to hit theaters on March 29, 2019.

Disney released a sneak peek of Burton's upcoming "Dumbo," featuring a cover of "Baby Mine" by Canadian band Arcade Fire. The recording appears during the movie's end credits.

"Baby Mine" appeared in the 1941 Disney film, performed by singer and actress Betty Noyes. Composer Frank Churchill and lyricist Ned Washington were nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song, and Churchill and fellow musical director Oliver Wallace won Best Original Score for the movie's soundtrack.

In a statement, Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler explained how the film holds personal significance for him: "There is a scene with a locomotive in the original 'Dumbo' that uses an instrument called the Sonovox that my grandpa Alvino Rey made famous in the 1930s. Every time I saw the film I thought it was him. When we were asked to do the [end credit version of "Baby Mine"], I immediately got all of my grandfather's old guitars and wanted to play them in the song."

Butler continued: "My mom plays the harp on the track, my brother the theremin, my wife [Regine Chassagne] sings and plays drums, and our son even plays the triangle, as well as the rest of our 'family' in Arcade Fire."

"Dumbo" and its accompanying soundtrack soundtrack will be released on March 29. The movie stars Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, and more.

See the trailer below: