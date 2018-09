CTVNews.ca Staff





Anthony Bourdain was posthumously honoured at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmys ceremony, with his CNN travelogue series “Parts Unknown” winning awards in all six categories the show was nominated in.

Bourdain was personally awarded two Emmys for outstanding writing for a nonfiction program and outstanding informational series or special, with his “Parts Unknown” co-workers accepting the awards on his behalf.

The series also took home four other awards, including picture editing for a nonfiction program, short form nonfiction or reality series, sound editing for a nonfiction program and sound mixing for a nonfiction program.

Bourdain died by suicide at the age of 61 in June, while in France making an episode of the series.