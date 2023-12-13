Anthony Anderson to host strike-delayed Emmys ceremony
Anthony Anderson has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards, and now he'll be presiding over January's strike-delayed ceremony.
The Fox network announced Anderson will host the Jan. 15 ceremony, which honors the best shows, performances and other work on television.
The Emmys are traditionally held in September but have moved into Hollywood's traditional awards season due to this year's actors and writers strikes.
"Succession" is the leading nominee for its final season, with other HBO series like "The White Lotus" and "The Last of Us" also receiving multiple nominations.
Anderson is a seven-time leading comedy actor nominee for his starring role in the ABC series "black-ish." The show ended its groundbreaking eight-season run in 2022.
Anderson is no stranger to headlining an awards show -- he served as host of the NAACP Image Awards for eight years.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal MPs divided over Canada voting for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at UN
The pre-existing divisions in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus over the federal government's positioning on the Israel-Hamas war were thrust back to the forefront on Wednesday, with MPs expressing differing opinions on Canada voting for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.'
B.C. drug smuggler fled to India to avoid 15-year prison sentence: RCMP
Canadian authorities are asking Interpol to issue a "red notice" for the arrest of a Surrey, B.C., man who was convicted of smuggling cocaine into Canada but allegedly fled to India to avoid prison.
BREAKING Ontario reversing decision to dissolve Peel Region
The Doug Ford government will no longer dissolve the Region of Peel.
NEW 'Stressed and devastated': Woman loses more than $7,000 to investment scam seen on TikTok
An Ontario mother hoping to invest money to help her son with autism said she lost more than $7,000 that she invested in an online investment platform.
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci reveals she was diagnosed with lung cancer
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci underwent a recent surgery for lung cancer. Micucci, who played Lucy on the CBS sitcom, shared the news of her diagnosis and treatment on social media over the weekend.
AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why
A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.
9 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza City ambush in sign that Hamas resistance is still strong
Palestinian militants carried out one of the deadliest single attacks on Israeli soldiers since the Gaza invasion began, killing at least nine in an urban ambush, the military said Wednesday, a sign of the stiff resistance Hamas still poses despite more than two months of devastating bombardment.
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in U.S. due to defective system
Tesla is recalling nearly all vehicles sold in the U.S., more than 2 million, to update software and fix a defective system that's supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot.
Here's how a 'little saliva' could detect Stage 1 cancer
Scientists at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden have developed a method for detecting cancer using artificial intelligence and a simple saliva test.
Canada
-
-
NEW
-
Is Temu your new go-to shopping app or are you not into the hype? We want to hear from you
If you use the Chinese bargain shopping app Temu, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
BREAKING
-
No charges for police officer who fatally shot Sudanese man in Newfoundland
Newfoundland and Labrador's police watchdog says there are no grounds to lay charges against an officer who fatally shot a Sudanese man in St. John's earlier this year.
-
Alberta girl wins world title in first extreme cowboy racing competition
Not even two years into her horseback riding career, a Leduc, Alta., girl has won her first world title.
World
-
Armenia and Azerbaijan exchange POWs in line with agreement announced last week
Armenia and Azerbaijan on Wednesday exchanged prisoners of war, in line with an agreement announced last week that also promised the two countries would work towards a peace treaty and was hailed by the European Union as a major step toward peace in the tumultuous region.
-
6 killed in reported shootout between drug cartels in northern Mexico state of Zacatecas
Six people have been killed in a shootout between drug cartel gunmen in the northern Mexico state of Zacatecas, authorities said late Tuesday.
-
New sanctions from the U.S. and Britain target Hamas officials who help manage its financial network
The United States on Wednesday announced new war-related sanctions against Hamas, targeting eight officials and representatives who help manage the militant group's financial network.
-
U.S. House set for key vote on Biden impeachment inquiry as Republicans unite behind investigation
The U.S. House is pushing toward a vote Wednesday to formally authorize the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden as Republicans rally behind the charged process despite lingering concerns among some in the party that the investigation has yet to produce evidence of misconduct by the president.
-
Trump's lawyers tell an appeals court that federal prosecutors are trying to rush his election case
Lawyers for Donald Trump told a federal appeals court on Wednesday that it should not speed up its consideration of whether the former president is immune from prosecution, accusing federal prosecutors of trying to rush his 2020 election subversion case through before next year's presidential election.
-
Swedish authorities broaden their investigation into a construction elevator crash that killed 5
A Swedish prosecutor said Wednesday that a preliminary investigation into the crash of a construction site elevator that killed five people has been expanded to include two more possible workplace violations.
Politics
-
-
Guilbeault hails 'monumental' COP28 deal, others warn of 'dangerous distractions'
Canada's environment minister is hailing what he calls the 'monumental' outcome of the United Nations climate summit.
-
'We are living in a housing crisis': Canada consulting on reviving 'wartime housing' design catalogue
In its latest efforts to address Canada's housing crisis, the federal government is launching consultations to revive a revised version of a wartime housing effort: a standardized pre-approved design catalogue, with the aim of helping speed up construction.
Health
-
The U.S. Supreme Court will rule on limits on a commonly used abortion pill
The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Wednesday to take up a dispute over a medication used in the most common method of abortion in the United States, its first abortion case since it overturned Roe v. Wade last year.
-
-
Don't call it insurance: What dentists want you to know about the federal dental plan
The federal government's newly unveiled vision of what it bills as a comprehensive suite of dental benefits looks a lot like typical insurance coverage, right down to the ID card patients would hand over at the dentist's office. But industry advocates say the new program isn't the same as the insurance coverage.
Sci-Tech
-
The Geminids meteor shower will be at its peak this week. Here's how you can see it
It’s almost time for the annual light show that astronomers call one of the most impressive meteor showers of the year—the Geminids are set to be at their highest visibility this week, bringing hundreds of meteors streaking across the sky.
-
How deepfake hoaxes may be used in Canada by violent extremists, according to analysts
Violent extremists who lack the means to carry out an attack in Canada could compensate by perpetrating hoaxes with the help of artificial intelligence, says a newly released analysis.
-
Ashes of Waterloo, Ont. entrepreneur to be launched into space aboard historic mission
The ashes of a Waterloo, Ont. man will join the DNA of some famous historical figures on a first-of-its-kind mission into space.
Entertainment
-
-
-
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series "Homicide: Life on The Street" and "Brooklyn 99," died Monday at age 61.
Business
-
Grocery code launch being held back by dissent from some retailers: board report
After two years of work, the group responsible for developing the grocery code of conduct says its launch is being held back by a lack of support from all the major grocers.
-
Porter Airlines signs new partnership deal with Alaska Airlines
Porter Airlines has signed a new partnership deal with Alaska Airlines. The companies say the interline agreement means that travellers can now buy combined Porter-Alaska itineraries directly from the Porter website or via third-party agencies.
-
Lifestyle
-
Rembrandt portraits that were privately held for nearly 200 years go on show in Amsterdam
After nearly 200 years in a private collection, a pair of small portraits by 17th century Dutch Master Rembrandt van Rijn went on display Wednesday after a long-term loan to the Netherlands' national art and history museum.
-
For a holiday craft that creates light, try making marbled candles by hand
Candles, already an integral part of Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Year's Eve, can be made even more special when they carry a personal touch. Try marbleizing them by hand, or simply using candlelight in creative ways.
-
Inflation is pinching Hungary's popular Christmas markets. $23 sausage dog, anyone?
Despite the Christmas cheer, a cost-of-living crisis in the Central European country means that many Hungarians and tourists alike are getting sticker shock at the beloved annual markets.
Sports
-
-
Here today, gone tomorrow: How NHL relationships change after a firing
How does the relationship change between a player, especially one in the leadership group, who experienced a dismissal, and a former coach when the dust settles? These are people often in communication -- meetings, calls, texts -- on a daily basis in search of the right formula for success.
-
Canadians dominate first Professional Women's Hockey League rosters
Canadians dominated Professional Women's Hockey League rosters declared Tuesday for the league's inaugural season starting New Year's Day.
Autos
-
U.S. agency takes first step to mandate anti-drunk driving technology
U.S. auto safety regulators said on Tuesday they have begun the process that will eventually force carmakers to adopt new technology to prevent intoxicated drivers from starting vehicles.
-
-
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.