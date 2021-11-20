TORONTO -- Anne Murray's rise from small-town roots to international music stardom is getting the documentary treatment.

Producers say a new film centred on the life of the Springhill, N.S.-born singer will debut next month, first in theatres and then on CBC.

"Anne Murray: Full Circle," produced in association with her record label Universal Music Canada, retraces her trailblazing career using "never-before-seen footage" from Murray's "personal archives."

Murray sold more than 55 million albums over a 40-year career propelled by a collection of hits that include "Snowbird" and "Danny's Song." She was the first Canadian female solo singer to reach No. 1 on the U.S. charts.

The documentary includes interviews with friends and contemporaries, among them Shania Twain, k.d. lang, Bonnie Raitt and Gordon Lightfoot.

"Anne Murray: Full Circle" will screen one night in theatres across Canada on Dec. 2 before its CBC broadcast on Dec. 17 and a simultaneous streaming launch on CBC Gem.

The film was helmed by longtime TV director Morgan Elliott and Adrian Buitenhuis, who worked on "I Am Patrick Swayze" and several other celebrity-themed "I Am..." documentaries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2021.