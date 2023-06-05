Anna Shay, fan favorite on 'Bling Empire,' dead at 62

This image released by Netflix shows Anna Shay in a scene from the series "Bling Empire." Shay, an heiress, philanthropist and breakout star of the Netflix reality series “Bling Empire,” died from a stroke, according to a family statement provided to The Associated Press on Monday. She was 62. (Netflix via AP) This image released by Netflix shows Anna Shay in a scene from the series "Bling Empire." Shay, an heiress, philanthropist and breakout star of the Netflix reality series “Bling Empire,” died from a stroke, according to a family statement provided to The Associated Press on Monday. She was 62. (Netflix via AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social