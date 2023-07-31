Angus Cloud, breakout star of 'Euphoria,' is dead at 25

Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau sports bandage after bumping his head

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared at a news conference Monday with a bandage in the middle of his forehead. A spokesperson for Trudeau says he bumped his head while he was playing with his kids over the weekend.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social