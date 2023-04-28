Andy Warhol portrait of O.J. Simpson goes on auction block

This image released by Phillips shows "O.J. Simpson," an acrylic and silkscreen ink on canvas portrait of the Buffalo Bills running back in 1977. . (Phillips via AP) This image released by Phillips shows "O.J. Simpson," an acrylic and silkscreen ink on canvas portrait of the Buffalo Bills running back in 1977. . (Phillips via AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social