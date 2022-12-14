Andrew Flintoff, former England cricket captain, hospitalized after accident during 'Top Gear' filming

Andrew Flintoff in Manchester, England in August, 2022. (SOURCE: Ryan Jenkinson / Story Picture Age / Shutterstock via CNN) Andrew Flintoff in Manchester, England in August, 2022. (SOURCE: Ryan Jenkinson / Story Picture Age / Shutterstock via CNN)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social