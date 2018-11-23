

Relaxnews





American actress Andie MacDowell has joined the TV adaptation of the hit romantic comedy movie "Four Weddings and a Funeral," currently in preparation for the Hulu streaming platform. In a nod to Mike Newell's 1994 movie, Andie MacDowell will play the mother of one of the main characters.

The lead actress in the cult romantic comedy film, "Four Weddings and a Funeral," has been granted guest star status in the upcoming small-screen remake. According to Deadline, Andie MacDowell will feature as a guest on the cast of the Hulu miniseries based on the 1994 movie directed by Mike Newell.

Andie MacDowell will play Mrs. Howard, the mother of Ainsley, one of the show's main characters played by Rebecca Rittenhouse. The American actress joins a cast including "Game of Thrones" star Nathalie Emmanuel, who takes over the lead from the previously cast actress, Jessica Williams.

The remake will follow four American friends: Maya played by Nathalie Emmanuel, Craig played by Brandon Mychal Smith ("You're the Worst"), Ainsley played by Rebecca Rittenhouse and Duffy, played by John Reynolds. The friends are reunited in London for a magnificent wedding when their lives are thrown into turmoil after a surprise revelation at the altar. As relationships start and end, love affairs blossom and fade, and political scandals break, the friends endure a tumultuous year of heartache and romance, inevitably including four weddings and a funeral.

The series, written and produced by Mindy Kaling ("The Mindy Project"), does not yet have a launch date.

Released in 1994, "Four Weddings and a Funeral" proved a big-screen hit, grossing more than $245 million worldwide. The film starred Andie MacDowell, Hugh Grant and Kristin Scott Thomas.