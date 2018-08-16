Aretha Franklin is being remembered online as a “national treasure” who created music “from the heart, the soul and the church.”
The death of the Queen of Soul has sparked an outpouring of support from the people who knew her best, and the generations of people who enjoyed her powerful music.
"In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds," her family said in a statement.
Motown legend Smokey Robinson, who performed several duets with Franklin throughout his career, tweeted “This morning my longest friend in this world went home to be with our father. I will miss her so much but I know she's at peace."
Music legend Carole King also shared her thoughts on Franklin’s passing, tweeting “What a life. What a legacy! So much love, respect and gratitude. R.I.P."
Franklin died Thursday at her home at the age of 76. She had pancreatic cancer.
Below are more heartfelt messages that are being shared online by celebrities and fans alike.
With files from The Associated Press