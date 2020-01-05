BEVERLY HILLS, CALIF. -- A list of early winners at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, presented Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy: Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie: Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice"

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie: Stellan Skarsgard, "Chornobyl"

Best drama TV series: "Succession"

Best actress in a TV musical or comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

Best foreign language film: "Parasite"

Best actor in a TV drama: Brian Cox, "Succession"

Best screenplay, motion picture: Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood"

Best animated motion picture: "Missing Link"

Best supporting actress in a motion picture: Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Best comedy or musical TV series: "Fleabag"

Best original song: "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from "Rocketman," music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin

Best supporting actress in series, limited series or TV movie: Patricia Arquette, "The Act"

Best actress in a TV series, drama: Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Best director: Sam Mendes, "1917"