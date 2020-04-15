TORONTO -- Twenty-five Canadian artists are being awarded $25,000 each after the National Gallery of Canada and the Sobey Art Foundation announced it would not select a single winner for the Sobey Art Award this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but instead would help support a wider pool of jury-selected artists from across the country.

The monetary award likely comes as a relief for these artists, particularly as the arts community faces immense financial uncertainty amid the indefinite closure of art galleries and shows, and other public art spaces across Canada and elsewhere around the world.

Melanie Colosimo, an interdisciplinary artist from Halifax, N.S., and one of the artists selected by this year’s jury, said she was “awestruck” by the timely decision.

“So many of us on this list have had exhibitions and events cancelled or postponed because of COVID-19. Which means a suspension of income from those artist fees. We don’t know when we will be able to have the opportunity to show again,” Colosimo told CTVNews.ca via email.

“This recognition, this investment into what we do, is an incredible gesture, signifying the importance of artists and creation during times of uncertainty.”

Last month, the Canada Council for the Arts announced plans to use $60 million to help artists and groups financially strained by mass cancellations of programs and exhibits, while the Writers Trust of Canada and the Writers’ Union of Canada launched an emergency relief fund of $250,000 to aid professional creative writers. Regional organizations, like the Toronto Arts Council and the British Columbia Arts Council and many others have also launched relief programs.

For the Sobey Art Foundation and the National Gallery of Canada, this year’s decision to give $625,000 to five artists in each of Canada’s five regions -- the West Coast and Yukon, the Prairies and northern territories, Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada -- was the “only solution for artists” during this pandemic, foundation spokesman Bernard Doucet told CTVNews.ca, and grew out of a discussion between the foundation’s chair, Rob Sobey and Sasha Suda, the National Gallery’s director.

Suda said the decision contributes to the “short and long-term preservation of Canada’s contemporary art ecosystem in the face of the unknown.”

Normally, one winner receives $100,000, while five short-listed artists are awarded $25,000. This year’s change, which cancels the annual exhibit of works by the short-list group at the National Gallery of Canada, a gala to announce the winner, and an international residencies program, reflects the uncertainties around how long the pandemic will last, the indefinite length of the physical distancing measures currently in place, and the international travel restrictions being enacted by many countries.

“Our work and dedication to our practice is what is getting us through this and so many others as a result of it,” said Colosimo. “Awarding the Sobey award to all 25 artists is a beautiful act, bringing us together, during a time that is precarious and we need each other more than ever to keep going.”