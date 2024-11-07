America votes: How celebrities are reacting to Trump's decisive victory

In the runup to the U.S. presidential election, American celebrities from Hulk Hogan to Taylor Swift offered their support for former president Donald Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris.

While Harris may have earned more big-name endorsements than her rival, it appears that did little to sway the minds of many American voters, who showed up overwhelmingly in favour of the Republican candidate.

Although some notable voices like Swift have remained silent, here is what celebrities are saying about Trump's decisive victory:

Hulk Hogan

The retired wrestling star endorsed Trump at the Republican National Convention in July, where he theatrically ripped off his shirt to reveal a red Trump tank top. In a post-election Instagram message, the Hulkster urged unity.

"This election season showed just how much we all care about where this country's headed," he wrote. "Now that the votes are in, let's remember — it doesn't matter if you're a Democrat or a Republican, we're all real Americans. It's time to come together, talk with our neighbours and focus on what unites us. We all love this country, and we're all in for building a better future."

Mark Hamill

The Star Wars actor and longtime Democrat had previously urged voters to avoid the "orange side" – a poke at Trump's complexion.

"They say we get the leaders we deserve," Hamill wrote in a post-election tweet. "Either that has just been disproven, or this is not the America we all thought we were living in."

Roseanne Barr

The sitcom star and avid Trump supporter has been on a social media storm since the election results came in, even volunteering to become Trump's new press secretary.

"Imagine if the news was fair and [Democrats] weren't evil cheaters," Barr wrote after the results came in. "Would have been 50 states for Trump."

Stephen King

The prolific horror novelist and vocal Harris supporter lamented the state of American democracy in a Nov. 6 social media post.

"There's a sign you can see in many shops that sell beautiful but fragile items: LOVELY TO LOOK AT, DELIGHTFUL TO HOLD, BUT ONCE YOU BREAK IT, THEN IT'S SOLD," King wrote. "You can say the same about democracy."

Elon Musk

The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO has been an active part of the Trump campaign. Musk joined the former president and his family for victory celebrations in Florida and could soon lead a government efficiency commission under the new administration.

"Worth noting that far more 'billionaires' backed Harris than Trump and she raised almost 50% more money, " Musk wrote on X, the social media platform he purchased in 2022. "Nonetheless, America showed that elections aren't just a function of money and gave Trump a resounding victory!"

Ariana Grande

The pop songstress previously revealed that she had voted early for Harris in Florida, a state Trump carried with overwhelming support.

In an Instagram story posted after the election, Grande wrote that she is "holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of this outcome today."