America Ferrera welcomes birth of her first child
America Ferrera attends the NBC Television Critics Association 2017 Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 6:51AM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- America Ferrera is a mom.
The "Ugly Betty" actress wrote on Instagram on Tuesday that she and husband Ryan Piers Williams were welcoming "Sebastian Piers Williams -- aka Baz!"
She added that mom, dad and baby are "happy, healthy and totally in love."
The 34-year-old and her husband announced on New Year's Eve that they were expecting their first child. The couple got married in June 2011.