Ambitious 'Lord of the Rings' prequel hopes to slay dragons
The return of dragons on the small screen has been a huge hit. Now it's time for the return of the elves and dwarves.
Amazon Studios is launching "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," an ambitious, years-in-the-making and very expensive salvo that will go head-to-head with another costly streaming fantasy epic: HBO's "Game of Thrones" spinoff "House of the Dragon," which recently became the most-watched series premiere in HBO history.
The series is based on J.R.R. Tolkien's writings and asides about Middle-earth's Second Age, which preceded the Third Age's "Lord of the Rings" and "Hobbit" films and books. Tolkien's grandson, Simon Tolkien, was a creative consultant.
"We say Tolkien sort of left a series of stars in the sky. Our job was to connect the dots and form the constellation and then sort of draw in between the constellations to give a little more specificity to it," said J.D. Payne, a showrunner and executive producer.
Amazon Prime Video will debut both the first two "The Rings of Power" episodes on Friday. After that, the remaining six episodes arrive weekly on Friday.
The hour-long episodes are stuffed with action and humour but buckle up: Payne and his co-showrunner Patrick McKay plan to use a 50-hour canvas to explore their nuanced characters and complex histories. These first eight episodes are like an appetizer.
Early ones shift across the various regions of Middle-earth, our planet's imagined mythological past. Here, some 4,000 years before "The Hobbit," are elves involved with royal intrigue, dwarves who mine inside mountains, hobbitlike harfoots who are pastoral, humans who seem unusually prone to violence, and evil orcs.
Despite being set centuries before the books and films that make up the Tolkien's canon, fans of "The Lord of the Rings" will notice some familiar characters, based on the long lifespan of some of the creatures, including Galadriel, Elrond and Isildur. Sauron, the evil force, is unseen in the first two episodes but a malevolent presence throughout.
Morfydd Clark grew up in Wales to parents who adored Tolkien's epic book series and her dad read her "The Hobbit" when she was 9. The films came out when she was 11, accelerating the obsession. Now she finds herself playing a young Galadriel, a powerful elf played later in the films by Cate Blanchett.
"I think there's a lot of hope in Tolkien's world, and with hope comes bravery to stand up and have courage for what you think is valuable," she said. "The world needs to be safe enough for the smallest and most vulnerable. And I think that's something that's important to remind yourself -- just because something suits you, it doesn't suit everybody."
That sense of hope is something that distinguishes the series from "House of the Dragon," which revels in a cynical, bloody view of mankind. McKay notes that Tolkien emerged from the First World War with a complex fairy story, unlike many of his literary peers who were writing about wastelands and darkness.
"Middle-earth is a fundamentally optimistic and hopeful place. He was writing about positive values and friendship and brotherhood and underdogs," McKay said. "He was telling you that in the darkest, deep of Mordor -- in his wasteland -- friendship could win the day and good could triumph over evil."
The show's tone shifts depending on which place is being visited. Harfoots, who have Irish accents, are whimsical, communal and clever, while dwarves have Scottish accents, are fond of a drink and are a little rough. Elves are elegant and elite, with upper English class accents and a fondness for billowing cloaks and long, elaborate ceremonies.
The cast -- a massive ensemble of 22 actors -- is multiethnic and composed of actors of different ages and fame, from Tony-nominated Benjamin Walker to up-and-coming Charlie Vickers, who graduated from drama school in 2017.
"It's a very heterogenous world and if it wasn't, we'd be dealing with dystopia," said Trystan Gravelle, who plays a royal adviser in an Atlantis-like kingdom. "I think it's very fitting as well in 2022 that we reflect that as well. And I think it enriches everything. The world's a richer place for it."
The cast filmed in New Zealand during the pandemic and were away from loved ones for almost two years. The actors rarely visited the sets of rival fictional races, but all gathered for potluck lunches and holidays, often at Walker's house where a mean fried chicken was served. "I got a bunch of babysitters out of it," he joked.
"What that did is it sort of forced us to to lean on each other and that is a bonding experience like no other," said Nazanin Boniadi, who plays a human healer and single mother. "That fellowship that you see on screen was forged very much behind the scenes."
The production -- rated TV-14 for violence versus the "Game of Thrones" prequel which is TV-MA for violence, language, and nudity -- is one of the most expensive in history, with Amazon spending at least US$465 million on the first season in New Zealand, where the series employed 1,200 people directly and another 700 indirectly. In total, the season has reportedly cost $1 billion.
Choir music swells during breathtaking panoramas and the dialogue is thunderous and portentous. "There can be no friendship between hammer and rock. One will surely break," one dwarf leader says. In another scene, an elf counsels another who is confused: "Sometimes we cannot know unless we touch the darkness."
The new series debuts in the long shadow left by Peter Jackson, whose film trilogy adaptation of Tolkien's books won critical and commercial praise in the early 2000s and claimed the best picture Oscar for "Return of the King." For the series, there was more freedom to create as long as it was true to the author.
"We really tried to just go back to Tolkien. That was our mantra from the beginning: 'Just go back to the books, go back to the books, go back to the books,"' said Payne. "We always have Tolkien at the base of what we're doing."
The new series has lots of big themes to chew on, including overcoming racial differences, environmentalism, the power of friendship, women's strength and how even the smallest person can change the world.
"A show like this that has definitely dark themes -- darkness within oneself, the fight to do what's right, battling great forces greater than you -- but it also just has themes of friendship and loyalty and love and hope," said Sara Zwangobani, who plays the new character Marigold Brandyfoot.
The series will have to thread a careful needle by enchanting hard-core fans of Tolkien who will be searching for connections to the universe, attracting those who have hazy memories of the books and don't want to be burdened with tons of new material, and young people whose perhaps last epic adventure series was "Harry Potter."
"It's kind of the gateway for new fans in that it's kind of the first chapter, the adolescence of Middle-earth, where the films you could imagine are the adulthood of Middle-earth," said Walker. "So we're seeing all these characters we know and love -- and some that we're being introduced to -- take the first steps on their journey in becoming their destined selves."
PM Trudeau shuffles two cabinet ministers Tassi and Jaczek
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassigned ministers Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek in a small internal cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall on Wednesday. The slight reworking of the Liberals' front bench was made to accommodate a request from Tassi to spend more time in Southern Ontario for family reasons.
Old Farmer's Almanac forecasts bouts of 'extra-deep cold' in Canada this winter
Get ready for some extremely cold days this winter, according to the 2023 Canadian edition of The Old Farmer's Almanac.
Bank of Canada takes to Twitter to set record straight on 'printing money' claim
As the Bank of Canada tries to rein in red hot inflation, the central bank is engaging in another fight: one against misinformation.
Markham, Ont. restaurant at centre of mass poisoning to reopen today
A restaurant in Markham, Ont. at the centre of a mass poisoning that sent several people to hospital over the weekend is set to reopen on Wednesday.
LIVE | Province spending $87 million to help Manitobans with inflation
Manitobans will be receiving financial help from the province to deal with inflation and rising costs.
Mourners mark Diana's death in Paris, 25 years on
Mourners marked the 25th anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales' death in Paris on Wednesday, laying flowers and leaving messages on the bridge above the underpass where she was killed in a car crash.
Pakistan's deadly floods have created a massive 100 km-wide inland lake, satellite images show
Striking new satellite images that reveal the extent of Pakistan's record flooding show how an overflowing Indus River has turned part of Sindh Province into a 100 kilometre-wide inland lake.
North Vancouver restaurant owner allegedly targeted in racial attack receives outpouring of support
It wasn't a typical Tuesday night at North Vancouver's Nobu Sushi, with a flurry of phone calls for take-out orders mirroring a Friday night.
4 dead after Strep A outbreak in Montreal seniors' residence
Four people are dead after an outbreak of Group A streptococcal disease at a private seniors' residence in Montreal's west end.
Ontario's top doctor to make announcement today on upcoming respiratory season
Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health is expected to make an announcement Wednesday afternoon in regards to the 'upcoming respiratory season.'
Canadian economic growth lags expectations in Q2; July estimate points to contraction
The Canadian economy grew at an annual rate of 3.3 per cent in the second quarter, bringing the quarterly reading below estimates and an early look at July suggests a contraction.
North Vancouver restaurant owner allegedly targeted in racial attack receives outpouring of support
It wasn't a typical Tuesday night at North Vancouver's Nobu Sushi, with a flurry of phone calls for take-out orders mirroring a Friday night.
Queen to see in new U.K. leader in Scotland for first time
In a first, Queen Elizabeth II will remain in Scotland, where she is taking her summer break, to receive Britain's outgoing Prime Minster Boris Johnson and his successor next week, royal officials said Wednesday.
-
Truck in Indonesia crashes at school bus stop, killing 10
A truck transporting iron on the outskirts of Indonesia's capital on Wednesday crashed at a bus stop in front of a school and killed at least 10 people, most of them elementary students.
Taiwan forces fire at drones flying over island near China
Taiwan's military fired warning shots at drones from China flying over its outposts just off the Chinese coastline, underscoring heightened tensions and the self-ruled island's resolve to respond to new provocations.
U.S. Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate
The U.S. Justice Department says classified documents were 'likely concealed and removed' from a storage room at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records.
Mourners mark Diana's death in Paris, 25 years on
Mourners marked the 25th anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales' death in Paris on Wednesday, laying flowers and leaving messages on the bridge above the underpass where she was killed in a car crash.
Meghan speaks about her efforts 'forgiving' Royal Family
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, says that 'just by existing,' she and her husband Prince Harry 'upset the dynamic of the hierarchy' when they were in the U.K.
Freeland attends events in Alberta as Mounties investigate harassment
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is spending more time in Alberta days after she was subjected to a profane tirade in her home province.
-
Full list and an analysis of Justin Trudeau's Liberal cabinet
CTVNews.ca has a complete list of Justin Trudeau's federal cabinet, with some facts and biographical information about each member, and an analysis of the cabinet including gender makeup and regional representation.
Zombie cells central to the quest for active, vital old age
Growing old is often associated with getting frail and sick, but scientists are trying to change that through a little known but flourishing field of aging research called cellular senescence.
-
Nearly 14,000 more mammograms are under review across Newfoundland and Labrador
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say nearly 14,000 more mammogram results are under review across the province after the images were analyzed on screens that didn't meet technical standards.
UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone
A team of UN inspectors made its way toward Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Wednesday on a perilous, long-sought mission to safeguard the site and prevent a catastrophe from the fighting raging around it.
-
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new rocket on Artemis I mission
NASA will try again Saturday to launch its new rocket on a test flight, after engine trouble halted the first Artemis I mission countdown this week. The 98-metre rocket -- the most powerful ever built by NASA -- remains on its pad at Kennedy Space Center with an empty crew capsule on top.
-
Manitoba kid looking to inspire others with the help of his science videos
A nine-year-old Manitoban is teaching others to follow their dreams – along with some interesting science facts – by creating YouTube videos.
Olivia Wilde in the spotlight with 'Don't Worry Darling'
Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling' will have a glamorous debut at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 5 before opening in theatres nationwide on Sept. 23.
-
S. Korea may conduct survey on BTS members' military duty
South Korea may conduct a public survey to help determine whether to grant exemption to the mandatory military service to members of the K-pop boyband BTS, officials said Wednesday.
Bank of Canada takes to Twitter to set record straight on 'printing money' claim
As the Bank of Canada tries to rein in red hot inflation, the central bank is engaging in another fight: one against misinformation.
-
Russia halts gas through major pipeline, citing maintenance
Russia's Gazprom halted the flow of natural gas through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe early Wednesday, a stoppage that it announced in advance and has said will last three days.
-
Loomis Express workers reach tentative deal, strike averted
The union representing almost 1,500 Loomis Express workers says it has reached a tentative agreement with the company, avoiding a strike that was set to begin Wednesday.
'Life is short': Adventurous 93-year-old skydives thanks to N.S. non-profit
Nova Scotia senior Betty Cochrane loved heights as a young girl. Last week, the 93-year-old took that love to a new level -- by jumping out of a plane.
-
How to keep your kids safe when posting back to school photos
Mounties are reminding parents to be cautious when sharing photos of children as they head back to school.
-
'You get old because you stop playing': Winnipeg senior continues to take the ice as he approaches his 89th birthday
A Winnipeg man is proving age is just a number as he continues to lace up the skates at nearly 89 years old.
Star swimmer Penny Oleksiak has surgery to repair cartilage tear in knee
Decorated swimmer Penny Oleksiak says she has a long recovery process ahead of her after undergoing surgery to repair torn cartilage in her knee.
-
Alouettes send quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. to B.C. Lions
The B.C. Lions acquired veteran quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. from the Montreal Alouettes on Wednesday for a 2023 first-round draft pick.
-
Ronaldo will not be leaving Man United, says team manager
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reiterated Wednesday that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be leaving the team in the final days of the transfer window.
DeLorean's new car looks nothing like the one you remember. Here's why
If you've seen the new DeLorean Alpha5 electric car, you might be disappointed that it doesn't look much at all like the famous DeLorean DMC-12 from the 'Back to the Future' movies. But the Alpha5 does resemble some DeLoreans that were never actually made.
-
LG, Honda to set up U.S. joint venture to make EV batteries
Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing US$4.4 billion in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market, the two companies said Monday.
-
'One with the car': Best friends arrive in Halifax while on cross-Canada trip in 1991 Geo Metro
Two best friends from Vancouver Island, B.C., are driving their way across Canada and are sharing their experiences on social media. Mathew Grimes and Kaden Browne left their hometown 22 days ago in Mathew's 1991 Geo Metro car.