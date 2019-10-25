TORONTO -- Amanda Knox, who was at the centre of one of the most publicized murder investigations and trials of the early 2000s, appeared to troll mega-star Lady Gaga on Twitter with a joke about prison Friday.

“Fame is prison” Gaga tweeted on Thursday, to which Knox replied “I hear you, but…prison is prison.”

Knox spent almost four years in prison after being convicted of murdering her roommate Meredith Kercher in 2007 in Perugia, Italy. Knox was eventually acquitted in 2015 by the Italian Supreme Court of Cassation.

Another one of Gaga's recent tweets, in which she asked "What's fortnite?" got a million likes and more than 239,000 retweets, as the Internet rushed to explain the popular online game to her.

Knox’s tweet has been liked more than 25,000 times, as other Twitter users reacted with tongue-in-cheek puns to her dig about being locked up.